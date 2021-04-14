SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $825.89 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $17.67 or 0.00027986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,026,639 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

