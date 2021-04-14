Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $7.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $29.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,272. The firm has a market cap of $926.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.78 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

