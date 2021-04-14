Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

STRO stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $878.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

