Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.41.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
