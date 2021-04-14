Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

