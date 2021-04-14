Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.