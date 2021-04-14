Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $2.55 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Swerve has a market cap of $30.03 million and $30.72 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,580,185 coins and its circulating supply is 11,799,642 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

