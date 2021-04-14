Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Swingby has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $72.09 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,284,878 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

