Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.07 ($127.14).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €109.10 ($128.35) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

