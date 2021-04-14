Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. 33,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.