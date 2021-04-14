Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report sales of $64.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $77.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.54 million to $278.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

