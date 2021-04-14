Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYF. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 170,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,824. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.