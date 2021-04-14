Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

