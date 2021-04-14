Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $263.59 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $263.59 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.73 or 0.00426457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000852 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,353,414 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

