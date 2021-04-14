T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Sell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $157.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $183.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

