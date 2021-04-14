Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 215.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $317,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. 129,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,459,549. The company has a market cap of $628.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

