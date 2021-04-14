Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

