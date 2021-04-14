Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $297.67 million, a PE ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

