Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €36.30 ($42.71) and last traded at €36.42 ($42.85). Approximately 162,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.66 ($43.13).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLX shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.03 ($51.79).

Get Talanx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.