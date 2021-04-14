Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.03. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

