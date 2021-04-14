Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNEYF. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.