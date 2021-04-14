Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 1834097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The company has a market cap of C$725.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

