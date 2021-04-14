Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.