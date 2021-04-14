Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,144 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ResMed worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.78. 10,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.34. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,306 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.