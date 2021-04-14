Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

