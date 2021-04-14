Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 19,982 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. North American Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 158,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

RSG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

