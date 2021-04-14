Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 25,867 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises 4.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of The J. M. Smucker worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.96. 12,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,739. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $132.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

