Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 44,656 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of National Retail Properties worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 7,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,674. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

