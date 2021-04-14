Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 59,587 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $45,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

