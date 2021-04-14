Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Carter Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

