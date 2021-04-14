Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 5.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $60,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 157,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,287. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

