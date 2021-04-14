Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 169,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.