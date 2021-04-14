Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $36.41 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 139,750 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,917,000 after buying an additional 55,496 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 449,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

