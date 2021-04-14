Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $39.67 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises about 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Essential Utilities worth $39,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after buying an additional 84,818 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,114,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

