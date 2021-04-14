Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $50.61 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 4.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of FactSet Research Systems worth $50,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,715. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $3,169,878. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.