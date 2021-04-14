Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stryker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 33.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $341,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,581. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

