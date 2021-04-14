Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 135,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

