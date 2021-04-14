Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

