Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

EEFT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.