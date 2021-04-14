Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,371 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $44,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.21. 56,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

