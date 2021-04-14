Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 57,627 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,627 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Brown & Brown worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 5,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

