Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

