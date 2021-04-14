Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $577,247.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00618644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00032321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

