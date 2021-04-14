Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.74.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 136,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

