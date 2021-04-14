Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lifted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $70,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Target by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 79.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Target by 4.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $204.18. 52,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,716. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

