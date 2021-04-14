Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $29.30

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $30.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

