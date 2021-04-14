TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

