Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $2,507,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 150.0% in the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,363,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

