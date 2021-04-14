Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TEKK stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.01.
About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition
