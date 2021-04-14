Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TEKK stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.01.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.