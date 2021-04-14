Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $189.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,374 shares of company stock valued at $135,744,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

