Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $362,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00.

TDOC traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

